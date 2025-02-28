Congress will strengthen, not tolerate indiscipline: Rajani Patil on her two-day visit to Himachal

Shimla: Congress MP Rajani Patil on Friday clarified that the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) was carried out on the recommendation of both the state Congress president and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Patil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, arrived in Shimla on Friday and has been meeting various party leaders.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, she addressed multiple issues, including the recent dissolution of the Congress unit in the state, the BJP's allegations regarding temple funds, and law and order concerns in Maharashtra.

Clarifying that the dissolution of HPCC happened on the recommendation of both the state Congress president and the Chief Minister, Patil expressed gratitude towards the party's top leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility.

"The reorganisation process will ensure that only dedicated and effective individuals are included in the party structure. The previous organisation had become too large, and now, a more functional and efficient structure will be created," she added.

Patil apprised that she would remain in Shimla for discussions with government officials, ministers, former ministers, and other stakeholders before finalising the restructuring process. She dismissed concerns about the Congress being "paralysed" and reaffirmed, "Our workers are standing strong and working tirelessly for the party. The organisation will only be strengthened further."

The Rajya Sabha MP also issued a stern warning against indiscipline within the party, saying, "No leader will be allowed to make statements against the party. Strict action will be taken against those who violate party discipline."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of diverting temple funds for government schemes and fulfilling Congress's electoral promises.

When asked about these allegations, Patil refused to directly respond to the BJP's claims while reiterating Congress' commitment.

"We are committed to fulfilling every guarantee that the Congress party has made. Since I have been given the responsibility, I will review the status of each promise with the Chief Minister to ensure their implementation," she stated.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, "The BJP made grand promises, including Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account and massive employment opportunities. Even Home Minister Amit Shah admitted that their election promises were just rhetorical. But Congress stands by its commitments. We are bound to fulfil promises, and we will deliver on them."

Speaking of the increasing incidents of crimes against women in Maharashtra, Patil strongly criticised the BJP's stance on zero tolerance.

Referring to a shocking incident involving a rape case on a bus, she said, "Where is BJP's so-called zero tolerance? Such incidents are extremely unfortunate and shameful. The mentality of those committing such crimes is deeply disturbing."

Patil emphasised that parties like Congress and Shiv Sena have always raised their voices against such issues and held the government accountable.

Criticising the Maharashtra government under CM Devendra Fadnavis, she remarked, "This is a very bad state of governance. There needs to be a serious stand on rape cases, and strict action must be taken against perpetrators."

Reacting to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's comments on the Maha Kumbh Mela, Patil dismissed them as baseless. "He speaks anything and everything, but the BJP is only trying to divert attention from real issues like unemployment and inflation," she said.

She also pointed out the contradiction in BJP's stance, adding, "Even the Shankaracharya has given a different statement on the 144-year cycle of Kumbh Mela. This issue is being unnecessarily hyped to shift focus from pressing economic and social concerns." (ANI)