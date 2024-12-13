Kharge Criticizes RS Chairman Dhankar: 'Chairman is Umpire, Should Remain Neutral

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, taking shot at Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, highlighted the importance of chairman role by comparing it to an umpire and suggested to "not take anyone's side."

Speaking to ANI, following the war of words between him and Dhankar in the house on Friday, Kharge pointed to the inequalities in time for which opposition leader and ruling government leaders are allowed to speak.

"The Chairman is an umpire and he should not take anyone's side. When the Leader of the House JP Nadda speaks, he gets 5-10 minutes. On the other hand, we keep our hands up for a chance to speak and our mics are turned off," Kharge said.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion that INDIA bloc submitted against RS Chairman on December 10, Kharge said that he is being "solely blamed" for it.

"I am not the only one who signed (the No-Confidence motion). It's unfair if I'm solely getting blamed," he said.

"The ruling party comes prepared to get the house adjourned. I will keep fighting for my self-respect and what we deserve constitutionally," he added.

Earlier in the day, a row erupted between Kharge and Dhankar in the house overthe no-confidence motion against the Chairman.

The RS Chairman lambasted the opposition and said that he would "sacrifice his life for the country" and that the opposition was insulting the constitution.

"I am a farmer's son; I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer's son sitting here...look what you are saying. I have tolerated a lot...you have the right to bring a motion but you are insulting the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Replying to Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that they have not come here to listen to his praises.

"You are encouraging the (BJP) members to speak against members of other parties... I am also a son of farmer. I have faced more challenges than you... You are insulting our party leaders; you are insulting the Congress... We have not come here to listen to your praises, we have come here for discussion," Kharge said.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament. INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution". (ANI)