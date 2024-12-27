Nation Mourns: Maharashtra Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Grieves the Demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, terming it as a 'big loss' for the country.

"The passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh is a big loss for the nation. He served as the PM for 10 years. He also served the nation as an economist and a governor...He was a leader who made farmers debt-free and brought the Right to Food and the Right to Education," Wadettiwar said.

He further recalled the works done during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

"He had made available a huge amount of financial package for irrigation in the Vidarbha area. Even when the US was facing an economic crisis, he made sure our country's economy remained stable...He never hurt anyone with his words, no matter how strong the criticism against him was," the Congress leader added.

Congress Delhi President Devendra Yadav said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave the confidence to the nation that it was self-reliant, and his passing is a big loss to the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh was that person who took care of the country as finance secretary, RBI governor, and PM when the country was going through an economic crisis. He gave the confidence to the nation that we are self-reliant. His passing is a big loss to the nation."

Congress leader Sushil Shinde said, "I am deeply sad at the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh... He had inducted me into his Cabinet."

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Meanwhile, the central government has declared a seven-day period of state mourning across India, starting December 26, following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

It further pointed out that the "national flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions of India abroad."

Meanwhile, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will arrive in India post-midnight, Congress sources said on Friday, adding that the mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing.

The party sources informed that the 'last darshan' will be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 and 10:00 in the morning. All leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, will pay tribute to the former PM at the AICC office, after which the last rites will be carried out. (ANI)