Very happy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will take oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha today, said that she is "very happy."

"I am very happy," Priyanka Gandhi said ahead of taking the oath as a Member of Parliament.

The Congress leader arrived at the Parliament along with her mother and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and brother of Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the Parliament.

Congress MP K Suresh said that they will have a detailed discussion with Priyanka Gandhi about the Wayanad landslide incident.

"The opposition is very happy today because Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is taking oath as a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad constituency...We will have a detailed discussion with Priyanka Gandhi about the Wayanad landslide incident. So far the Government of India has not sanctioned the amount for compensation and rehabilitation. The state government has also submitted a detailed proposal on it," Suresh told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election, describing it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.

"My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves," she said on X.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also take oath as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll. (ANI)