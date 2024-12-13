Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes PM Modi on Justice and Constitution Integrity in Parliament Speech

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making symbolic gestures, such as "touching the Constitution with his forehead," while failing to address pressing justice issues in the country.

In a post on X, Vadra said, "The Prime Minister touches the Constitution book to his forehead in Parliament, but when cries for justice are raised in Sambhal, Hathras, and Manipur, there is not even a wrinkle on his forehead. Perhaps you have not understood that the Constitution of India is not the legislation of the Union."



Earlier, in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi attacked the ruling government, accusing it of attempting to undermine the Constitution's principles over the past decade. Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, she paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives defending Parliament in 2001.

"In the struggle of crores of Indians, in their strength to battle the toughest situations, and in their hope of justice from the country, the flame of our Constitution is burning. Our Constitution is a 'suraksha kavach' (protective barrier) that keeps citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, unity, and the right to express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make big claims have made all attempts to break down this 'kavach'," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government was favoring one individual, Adani, at the expense of millions. "For one person, everything is being changed. Today's government has given all the cold storage facilities to Adani ji, and the apple growers in Himachal are crying because everything is being changed for one person. One person is being favored, and 142 crore Indians are being ignored. All the businesses, including railways and airports, are being given to one person," she said.

She also accused the government of weakening the reservation system through lateral entry and privatization. "Had these not been the results of Lok Sabha elections, they would have also started working on changing the Constitution. The truth is that they are repeatedly speaking about the Constitution because they have realized that the people of this country will keep it safe," she said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, calling it better than his own first address. "Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," he said.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also lauded the speech, calling it "excellent."

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra expressed his happiness over the speech, stating that Congress would move forward strongly. "I am very happy. She spoke very clearly about her experience across the country... She talked about the difficulties of the people. Lok Sabha should function properly, and there should be discussions in the House. Prime Minister Modi should also take care of the difficulties faced by the people of different states... I am very proud, and Congress will move forward strongly," he said.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also commended Priyanka Gandhi's performance. "Excellent speech. Very good. She put all the facts before the Government - how the Constitution is being misused, and they are not protecting women and people of this country... We are very happy about her performance," Kharge said.

The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 but has faced several disruptions. It is scheduled to continue until December 20. (ANI)