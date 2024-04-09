Campus Safety

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 09, 2024, 06:22 am

Pune university student beaten up over 'love jihad' claim; cops, varsity launch probe

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 07:47 am

Ragging death impact: Entry to all JU hostels prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 05:28 am

BHU professor thrashed by suspended students

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 14, 2023, 02:30 pm

Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 03, 2023, 07:55 am

Ragging death: Dissatisfied with consecutive reports, UGC team to visit Jadavpur University

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App