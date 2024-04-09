Campus Safety
J·Apr 09, 2024, 06:22 am
Pune university student beaten up over 'love jihad' claim; cops, varsity launch probe
J·Sep 21, 2023, 07:47 am
Ragging death impact: Entry to all JU hostels prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
J·Sep 19, 2023, 05:28 am
BHU professor thrashed by suspended students
J·Sep 14, 2023, 02:30 pm
Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee
J·Sep 03, 2023, 07:55 am
Ragging death: Dissatisfied with consecutive reports, UGC team to visit Jadavpur University
