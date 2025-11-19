JKSA issues helpline numbers, cautions Kashmiri students amid rising profiling concerns after Delhi blast

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In the wake of the deadly blast in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory for Kashmiri students across the country after receiving multiple reports of profiling, harassment and sudden eviction from hostels and rented accommodations.

The Association, while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the attack, reiterated that Kashmiris have always stood firmly against terrorism and extended solidarity to the victims’ families.

However, the JKSA warned that several Kashmiri students were experiencing aggressive verification drives, intimidating questioning and disturbances in hostels following the incident.

In some cases, students were allegedly asked to vacate their rooms without notice, creating widespread anxiety among those studying far from home. National Convenor Nasir Khuehami urged students to remain extremely cautious during the current sensitive atmosphere.

He advised them to avoid unnecessary travel, public gatherings, and politically charged discussions—both in person and on social media. Routine comments online, he cautioned, could be misinterpreted amid heightened tensions.

Students were also asked to keep their families informed and report any incident of harassment by police, landlords or residents. To provide immediate assistance, the Association released a list of 24×7 helpline numbers, enabling distressed students to seek help.

"To provide immediate support, the Association has released the following helpline numbers for students in distress: 9149676014, 7006922829, 8825005327, 9906299199, 6006169477, 7028642004, 98584 45900, 9682381865, 7006724372, 9906385143, 8126655697, 7006028306, 7780931010, 7889425033," JKSA said in a press note.

Khuehami said a rapid-response coordination team has been activated and is in touch with universities, police stations and state authorities nationwide.

He added that unlawful evictions or intimidation would be taken up with concerned officials without delay.

The Association also flagged a surge in misinformation and communal speculation on social media, saying such narratives were escalating fear among Kashmiri youth.

“Collective suspicion does not strengthen national security. Justice, fairness, and unity do,” the JKSA said.

National General Secretary Aadil Bhat emphasised that Kashmiri students have consistently contributed to India’s academic and professional spaces and must not be criminalised or stereotyped.

He urged authorities to ensure their safety and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a public reassurance to prevent further stigmatisation and restore trust across campuses.

--IANS

sas/dan