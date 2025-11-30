NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar inspects facilities for women inmates in Ujjain's Central Jail

Ujjain, Nov 30 (IANS) Stressing on sensitive rehabilitation, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar inspected the facilities for women inmates in Ujjain’s Central Jail, an official said on Sunday.

“The National Commission for Women believes that ensuring the dignity, rights, and rehabilitation of women in correctional homes is extremely essential for a sensitive and responsive justice system,” said Rahatkar in a message on X.

She said that during the Ujjain jail inspection, a detailed review was conducted of the condition of female inmates, security arrangements, health services, and rehabilitation programmes.

On Saturday, the NCW discussed gender issues with university students in Indore, said a statement on X.

“Today, I interacted with the youth of the prestigious… University at the #Campus_Calling programme organised by the National Commission for Women. I spoke on topics such as gender equality, cybercrime, campus safety, POSH law, etc,” wrote Rahatkar on X.

“The Campus Calling programme is just a beginning. Our goal is to reach every university in the country. By working together with the youth, we will become the biggest voice for women's rights. I will say just this — if the youth are aware, then the future is secure,” she said.

Over the weekend, Rahatkar also addressed the training camp of members of Local Committees (LC) and Internal Committees (IC) formed under the #POSH_Act to prevent and address sexual harassment of women at workplaces across all eight districts of the Indore division.

In a message on X, she wrote, “Every woman has a fundamental right to work in a safe and dignified environment — this is not only linked to her personal well-being and sense of security but is also essential for her economic empowerment and societal progress.”

The workplace should be a space that promotes equality, respect, and opportunities. Yet, despite progress, the threat of sexual harassment remains a significant barrier for many women, particularly in unorganised and informal work sectors, she said.

“The POSH Act is a crucial step. This law also recognises that women working outside organised structures — such as domestic workers, daily wage earners, self-employed women, and other women in the unorganised sector — are equally vulnerable and require institutional support,” she said.

Under POSH, Internal Committees and Local Committees form the backbone of this effort. The role of these committees is not just to register complaints but to handle them sensitively, legally, and effectively.

“We believe it is essential to provide these committees with proper training, resources, and guidance. I appeal to all members of Internal and Local Committees to play an active role in establishing a culture of zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at their workplaces. By increasing awareness, accountability, and grassroots-level activism, we can take a strong step towards fulfilling the objectives of the POSH Act,” she said.

--IANS

rch/uk