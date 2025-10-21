Bengal: Kasba law student rape survivor shifts to new college under Calcutta University

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The father of the second-year law student of South Kolkata Law College (New Complex), allegedly raped inside the college campus earlier this year, said on Tuesday that the victim has shifted to another college belonging to the University of Calcutta.

The victim’s father informed that the last week saw the completion of formalities for her admission to the new college.

“She will resume classes after the current festive vacation is over. The name of the new college has not been shared for privacy and security purposes,” he said.

University of Calcutta acting Vice-Chancellor Santa Dutta confirmed the transfer and underlined the significance of the student pursuing her studies in a new setting.

“I myself met her and promised her every kind of cooperation so that she can carry on her academic career in the coming days,” Dutta said.

The incident took place on the night of June 25. Last week, a Kolkata court released on bail one of the accused persons, Pinaki Banerjee, a guard at the college.

While the victim had first painted him as a “sole helpless” witness, investigators subsequently identified him as an accused person for supposedly staying a silent bystander when the attack occurred inside the guard room.

The other three accused, Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, are still in judicial custody.

Mishra, the contractual worker and former student of the college, has been named as the main offender. Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have been accused as the facilitators of the crime.

Mishra reportedly had a criminal background, which the college authorities allegedly overlooked while appointing him on a contractual basis.

All three accused were reportedly associated with the students' wing of the Trinamool Congress.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about campus safety and administrative accountability.

--IANS

