Five students of Assam Down Town University suspended for unlawful activities

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) Assam Down Town University (ADTU) has suspended five students from Manipur following complaints of their alleged involvement in unlawful activities, including a reported case of sexual assault on a girl from Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

The suspension, effective from Wednesday (September 17), bars the students—who were pursuing different diploma and degree programmes—from attending classes, participating in academic projects, or taking part in extracurricular activities.

The university said the disciplinary step would remain in force until a formal police charge sheet is submitted.

In an official statement, ADTU clarified that the move was taken to “safeguard institutional discipline and ensure a safe learning environment".

The administration added that appropriate punitive measures would follow in accordance with university rules and based on the findings of law enforcement agencies.

The varsity authority also clarified that the administration has taken a zero tolerance policy against any kind of unlawful activity in the campus.

The controversy gained further traction after a video surfaced on social media platforms, showing a group of students confronting the accused.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking debates over campus safety and institutional accountability.

The incident has triggered unease among students and parents, with calls for stricter enforcement of campus discipline and better safeguards for vulnerable students.

Several student groups within the university have demanded zero-tolerance measures for misconduct, especially in cases involving harassment or sexual violence.

The university’s governing body has urged students to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation, assuring that the administration is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all community members.

This development comes at a time when universities across the Northeast are grappling with rising concerns over student behaviour, online exposure, and the use of social media in amplifying campus conflicts.

Observers note that the ADTU case underscores the need for institutions to strengthen preventive mechanisms alongside disciplinary frameworks.

--IANS

tdr/pgh