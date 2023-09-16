University
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:49 pm
Gujarat Assembly passes bill to streamline governance of 11 state universities
J·Sep 01, 2023, 03:23 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Announces NCERT As Deemed-To-Be-University
J·Aug 26, 2023, 02:38 pm
National Youth Conference On IKS Inaugurated At IIT Roorkee As Part Of G20-University Connect
J·Aug 25, 2023, 01:32 pm
UP Governor Appoints New Vice Chancellor Of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University
J·Aug 18, 2023, 06:21 am
Soils pay key role in keeping the planet cool: Study
J·Aug 17, 2023, 10:28 am
Pig kidney continues to function in human body after 32 days, scientists rejoice
J·Aug 10, 2023, 09:49 am
Classroom environmental education doesn't change attitudes: Research
J·Aug 06, 2023, 03:34 pm
President Of India Graces 165th Convocation Of University Of Madras
J·Jul 26, 2023, 02:56 pm
Tree Plantation Drives By NSS At Panjab University
J·Jul 12, 2023, 09:24 am
Study Finds Silent Hazard Lurking Underneath Major Global Cities
J·Jul 10, 2023, 07:46 am
Study gives new insight into diagnosing ovarian cancer
J·Jul 10, 2023, 07:35 am
Strawberry production leaves long-term plastic pollution: Study
J·Jul 09, 2023, 03:51 pm
Seven Day Youth Leadership Camp Organized In Panjab University
J·Jul 07, 2023, 12:03 pm
Not eating healthy foods linked with higher cardiovascular disease: Study
J·Jun 29, 2023, 02:25 pm
Male Birds Who Are Able To Repeat Song Notes Attract Female Mate: Study
J·Jun 16, 2023, 11:24 am
Baby injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout discharged from KGMU
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.