At least two killed in shooting at Brown University in US Rhode Island

New York, Dec 14 (IANS) At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, US state of Rhode Island, according to US media reports.

"Multiple shot in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," Providence Police said on X.

Around 4:20 p.m., on Saturday, students at the university received a text message alerting them to a shooter on campus. The alert from the university directed them to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. It reminded them to run, hide or fight as a last resort to protect themselves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the incident occurred near an academic and research area on campus, and law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene.

US President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and that the FBI is at the scene.

Earlier in a separate incident, a student was killed and another injured in a stabbing following a fight at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, police said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told a news conference on Tuesday (local time)that there had been a "loss of life" after an "altercation" between two students at North Forsyth High School, adding that an investigation is underway.

The injured student was treated at a hospital and released, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein described the incident as "shocking and horrible."

"North Carolinians need to be safe wherever they are -- especially in school," Stein wrote on social media platform X. "We must never stop working toward a safer North Carolina."

Authorities said the school will be closed on Wednesday, and that crisis counselling will be available to faculty, staff and students.

