Gun violence
J·Mar 07, 2024, 07:03 am
Eight teens shot at, wounded in Philadelphia, police say
J·Sep 21, 2023, 07:55 am
Youth shot-at on Patna’s outskirts
J·Sep 08, 2023, 08:45 am
Leader of Indo-Lankan descent attacked in violent carjacking in US
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Biden Urges Congress To Act On Gun Violence Amid Partisan Tensions
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Minimum age for purchasing weapons should be raised from 18 to 21: Biden on recent shootings
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.