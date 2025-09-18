Three police officers killed in US shooting; suspect gunned down

Pennsylvania (United States), Sep 18 (IANS) Three police officers lost their lives and two others were critically injured in a shooting incident in Pennsylvania's Codorus Township, according to local media reports.

State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris confirmed the deaths and said the gunman was also killed during the confrontation on Wednesday afternoon (US time).

"They were there to follow up on an investigation that began yesterday," Paris told reporters at a press conference, describing the case as "domestic-related".

He declined to share further details about the nature of the investigation. The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. local time in North Codorus Township, located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia near the Maryland border, the local media reported.

Governor Josh Shapiro stated that the officers were responding to a domestic investigation when gunfire erupted.

He confirmed that the two wounded officers remain in critical but stable condition. Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or specified which agencies the slain officers were serving at the time.

"We grieve for the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, served this country," Shapiro said, expressing condolences on behalf of the state.

Visuals from the scene showed one of the injured officers being airlifted by helicopter.

In response to the shooting, a nearby school district in Spring Grove was briefly placed under a shelter-in-place order, though officials later clarified that students were safe and unaffected, according to local media reports.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the violence, calling the attack "a scourge on our society", and confirmed that federal agents were assisting local authorities in the investigation.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis appealed to residents to keep the victims and their families in their prayers.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

int/sd/