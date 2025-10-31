Australia: Two injured in shooting south of Brisbane

Sydney, Oct 31 (IANS) Two people have been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting south of Brisbane in the early hours of Friday morning.

The police service in the Australian state of Queensland said in a statement that emergency services were alerted that two people had been injured in a shooting in the suburb of Park Ridge, 26 km south of Brisbane, at around 1:20 am on Friday.

An 18-year-old man was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition, and a 20-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Queensland Police Service said the pair were injured when gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle into a residence and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the incident were ongoing, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier on October 16, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) had said in a statement that emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, at around 12:45 am local time.

On arrival at the scene, officers had found a house and vehicle both alight

Both fires were extinguished, but the house and car had sustained significant damage.

Police officers were told that a number of gunshots had been heard, and subsequently found bullet casings at the scene.

In another statement, NSW Police said that emergency services received reports of loud bangs, believed to be gunshots, and a car on fire, on North Liverpool Road in Green Valley, in Sydney's southwest, shortly after 1 am on Thursday.

The occupant had extinguished the fire a short time later.

Police had said that officers attended and established a crime scene, where some bullet casings were found on the roadway. Police believe several shots were fired into the air. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

--IANS

int/akl/