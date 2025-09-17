After student's death, Jadavpur University authorities to trim bushes in campus

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) In the wake of the death of a female student, Jadavpur University authorities have taken an initiative to cut down bushes in the campus.

The move came following complaints that students consume alcohol behind such bushes, which sometimes leads to untoward incidents.

The university has invited tenders to clear the garbage and trim the bushes.

Tenders have been called to clean bushes and garbage. The last date for submitting tenders is September 22. After that, work will start inside the campus.

On September 11, the body of a female student was recovered from a water body on the Jadavpur University campus. The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university.

Following the tragic death of the female student on the campus, Jadavpur University authorities tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders.

"The campus needs cleaning. Bushes need to be cut down and garbage must be removed from the campus," said a senior university official.

Jadavpur University authorities have decided to fence off water bodies within the campus to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. It was further emphasised that steps must be taken to increase security on the campus.

JU Pro Vice Chancellor Amitava Datta said: "We are forming a committee which will prepare a regulation on the rules and restrictions of various university events. University authorities will keep an eye on this so that these are followed properly. There is also a need to increase the number of security guards on the university campus. It was also decided to fence off water bodies within the campus."

He also said that the university is awaiting the appointment of a Vice Chancellor. "Only after the appointment of the Vice Chancellor will we be able to hold executive meetings and approve these decisions. If the Vice Chancellor is appointed, quick action can be taken to fill the vacant posts of the university," said Datta.

