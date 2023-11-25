Jadavpur University
J·Nov 25, 2023, 01:59 pm
JU ragging death: Six accused students barred from entering varsity campus for indefinite period
J·Sep 14, 2023, 02:30 pm
Jadavpur University reshuffles anti-ragging committee
J·Sep 10, 2023, 12:47 pm
Uncertainties galore over funds to implement ISRO-suggested measures to eliminate ragging in JU
J·Sep 08, 2023, 09:57 pm
JU ragging death: 12 accused to be booked under POCSO Act
J·Sep 06, 2023, 03:07 pm
ISRO Suggests Artificial Intelligence To Prevent Ragging In Jadavpur University
J·Sep 03, 2023, 07:55 am
Ragging death: Dissatisfied with consecutive reports, UGC team to visit Jadavpur University
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.