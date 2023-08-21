New Delhi: On Monday, the BJP criticised the Karnataka government for releasing 10 TMC of water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, accusing the Congress of caving to pressure from its ally DMK. At a news conference, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar claimed that the drought has affected much of Karnataka, and that the decision by the Congress government to release the water without consulting with other parties will cause hardship for the state's farmers. The Karnataka lawmaker alleged that 50 farmers had committed suicide and that power outages had harmed agricultural production.—Inputs from ...