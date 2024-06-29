    Menu
    Four workers killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit

    The Hawk
    June29/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The mishandling of chemical ingredients used in firecracker production is suspected to have caused the explosion and subsequent blaze.

    Tamil Nadu fireworks unit fire

    Virudhunagar: Four workers were killed and another person was injured on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said.

    The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.

    Another person who was in the vicinity was injured and buildings --rooms earmarked for specific tasks involved in manufacturing processes-- have suffered damage, he added.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Firecracker Explosion Factory Accident Industrial Safety Explosion News Chemical Accident Worker Safety Manufacturing Hazards
