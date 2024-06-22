Tamil Nadu: BJP workers stage protest over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, detained

The protestors were detained, and the CB-CID has taken over the investigation. Seven arrests have been made, and a judicial inquiry led by retired Justice B Gokuldas is underway.

Chennai: BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 53 people lost their lives.

The protestors were later detained by the police.

The death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy rose from 50 to 53, officials said on Saturday.

The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, S Ravivarman on Saturday visited Kallakurichi Government Hospital to meet the victims admitted after consuming illicit liquor.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, Rajat Chaturvedi, said that raids are going on in the state over the incident and the police will release a statement soon.

"The CB-CID is taking over the investigation...Victims are better, it's getting better...Raids have been going on since yesterday, on this we will be giving a press note," he said.

As per the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

"So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. The case has been given to the CBI CID branch of Tamil Nadu Police. The patients are being given best treatment. Special doctors were mobilised in the initial stage. About 56 doctors were brought in from different medical colleges. Many patients who had respiratory problems, have recovered too," the Kallakurichi Collector said.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth said that out of the total 193 patients who consumed illicit liquor, 140 are currently safe.

"193 people who have consumed illicit liquor have come to the hospital. Out of which, 140 are currently safe, while a few of them are on ventilators. Right now, 53 people have passed away," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. The inquiry will be led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas. Justice Gokuldas will submit a report within three months.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased victims, and Rs 50,000 each for the persons under treatment.

The CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police, which was handed over charge of investigating the tragedy, commenced a probe under SP Shantharam.

Victims are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and in hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

—ANI