    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai booked for MCC violation

    The Hawk
    April12/ 2024
    Police book BJP State President Annamalai and party members for alleged election campaign violations in Coimbatore; DMK demands strict action following late-night disputes.

    K Annamalai

    Coimbatore: A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said here on Friday.

    DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission’s stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said.

    Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

    Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the Election Commission.

    —PTI

