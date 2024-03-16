Congress, BRS shattered all dreams of Telangana: PM Modi in Nagarkurnool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi critiques Congress and BRS for hindering Telangana's progress, as BJP aims for a significant victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, leveraging past development work and future promises in Telangana.

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at Congress and Bharat Rasthra Samithi and said that both these parties have together crushed the dreams and aspirations of Telangana.

Addressing a gathering in Nagarkurnool, PM Modi said that today he saw that the Telangana people have decided that they want to bring back Modi for a third time.

"The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," PM Modi said.

"As per the poll conducted by news channels, it's clear that for BJP it's going to be... 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'!" he asserted

"Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even five years are enough to destroy Telangana..."

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/brs-leaders-stage-protests-in-telangana-over-arrest-of-k-kavitha

The Prime Minister further said that over the past 10 years, the development of Telangana has been a priority for his government

"We call Telangana the 'Gateway of South'. Over the past 10 years, the development of Telangana has been a priority for us. Telangana remained divided between the policies of Congress and BRS. Both these parties have together crushed the dreams and aspirations of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'," he added.

PM Modi further said that for Congress even five years are enough to destroy Telangana.

"Congress gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', has there been any change in the lives of poor," PM Modi asks people of Telangana.

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

—ANI