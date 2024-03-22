    Menu
    States & UTs

    Lok Sabha election 2024: AIADMK manifesto promises Rs 3,000 to women heads of families across India

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Pledging Monthly Financial Aid to Women Heads of Economically Backward Families, Consulting on Governors' Appointments, Alternative NEET Examination, and Establishing a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai Among 113 Electoral Assurances to Empower India.

    AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami

    Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Friday in its manifesto for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections promised among other things to ensure Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid to women heads of economically backward families across the country .

    The party would urge the Central government to provide the monthly financial assistance to the women heads of economically backward families in India, the manifesto released by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here said.

    Appointment of governors for states in consultation with the Chief Ministers, an alternative examination for NEET, establishment of a Supreme Court bench in Chennai were among the 113 electoral assurances made by the AIADMK.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :AIADMK Economic Policies Financial Aid for Women NEET Exam Alternatives Chennai Supreme Court Bench Governor Appointment Consultation Lok Sabha 2024 Elections Economic Backward Families Support
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in