Solan (The Hawk): In the wake of heavy overnight rains, Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with landslides that have led to the closure of numerous roads, with more than 530 routes, including the significant Shimla-Chandigarh highway, now impassable. Additionally, certain homes in the Solan district have suffered damage due to the impact. As a result of the ongoing landslides and continuous rainfall, various educational institutions across multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on 23 August. The state's road network has taken a substantial hit, with a staggering 530 roads inaccessible due to landslides, and this number continues to rise. Key routes like the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway-5 have been blocked due to a landslide at Chakki Mor in the Solan district. Similarly, the Kullu-Mandi National Highway-21 in the Mandi district is obstructed due to a landslide near Pandoh, and the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway-154 also finds itself closed off in the Mandi district. The State Disaster Management Authority reports that 530 roads, including three National Highways, have been rendered unusable due to the ongoing landslides. Mandi district faces the most severe disruptions, with around 213 roads closed. Other neighbourhoods also bear the brunt – Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu districts are all experiencing varying degrees of road closures. In the village of Shatal, along the Sabathu-Solan road near Devthi, several houses have suffered damage due to gushing waters entering homes. In the Sabathu area, the landslide has caused harm to both houses and vehicles. The impact of the landslides extends to Shimla's urban areas as well. Mall Road, a bustling hub, was struck by significant debris. In another i ...