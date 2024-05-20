Himachal: Congress workers show black flags to Kangana Ranaut in Lahaul Spiti

During her visit to Kaza in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut faced protests from Congress workers, who showed black flags and pelted stones at her convoy.

Lahaul and Spiti (HP): Congress workers showed black flags and raised slogans against BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Condemning the incident, Jairam Thakur told ANI, "Today we went to Kaza, a town in Lahaul Spiti. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi was also with me. It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. District administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident".

"They allowed them to hold an event next to our place where we were allowed to hold a public rally. Authrorities acted under the pressure of the Congress government. Strict action should be taken against them, " the BJP leader added.

Kangana along with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur addressed a public rally in Kaza today.

People also raised slogans "Kangana Ranaut go back" slogans against the actor-turned politician. Police was also present at the spot to maintain law and order.

Kangana has not yet reacted to the alleged stone pelting incident.

Polling for all four Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on June 1.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting and the results would be declared on June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.

—ANI