Himachal Pradesh: Car Plunges into Sutlej River, 1 Dead, 1 Rescued, Another Missing in Kinnaur

Tragedy Strikes Kinnaur: Fatal Car Plunge into Sutlej River Claims One Life, Sparks Intense Rescue Effort.

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): In an incident Himachal Pradesh experienced a solemn accident in the Kinnaur district on Sunday. The incident resulted in one fatality one successful rescue and one individual still reported as missing. The unfortunate event took place when a car traveling from Lahaul Spitis Kaza town to Kinnaur veered off the road and fell into the Sutlej River.



The fated journey involved two tourists from Tamil Nadu and a local driver who lived in Lahaul Spiti. As per the Himachal Pradesh police the driver lost control of the vehicle on National Highway 305 near Pangi Nala leading to an approximately 200 meter plunge into the Sutlej River in Kinnaur.



Sadly two individuals were swept away by the current of the river while one occupant suffered severe injuries. Upon receiving information, about the accident on Sunday authorities including Reckong Peo police, Quick Response Team (QRT) and Home Guard personnel swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured person was immediately transported to Reckong Peos hospital for medical treatment.



A search operation was initiated to locate the missing individuals as rescue teams diligently combed through Sutlejs banks and surrounding areas throughout Sunday evening. Unfortunately by late that night there was still no trace of the missing tourists.

Unfortunately news broke on Monday morning that the search team found the driver, named Tenzin from Kaza, deceased.



As the community grieves the loss of one life they continue their efforts to locate the third missing individual. The police are fully dedicated to this search operation holding onto hope for a resolution, amidst this heartbreaking incident.