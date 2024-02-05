Snow Blankets on Shimla, Drawing Tourists to Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla Dressed in a Blanket of Snow Beckons Tourists

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh : A picturesque scene unfolded in the Kharapathar area of Shimla on Monday morning as a thick layer of snow covered the landscape, following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the state in the last 24 hours. Lahaul Spiti district, too, transformed into a winter wonderland with a fresh coating of snow. The allure of the snow-clad landscapes prompted tourists from northern India to flock to the popular hill station of Shimla.



Atul Jain, a tourist from Punjab, who had been staying in Kufri, a nearby hill station, hurried to Shimla to experience the enchanting snowfall. Jain exclaimed, "I would request everyone to come here and enjoy the beautiful weather." Jeenu from Delhi, experiencing snowfall for the first time, expressed her delight, saying, "My dream came true. It is a beautiful view. I am feeling very delighted to see the snow. Everyone should come here and enrich themselves with a new experience."



The snowfall has not only delighted tourists but also brought joy to local hoteliers, revitalizing their hopes for progress in the tourism industry. Over the past few days, the hill state has grappled with cold weather conditions due to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of several roads, including national highways.



In the last 24 hours, fresh snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of districts including Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba. State Disaster Management Authority data reveals that 645 roads, including 4 National highways, are currently closed. Furthermore, 1,416 electricity supply schemes and 52 water supply schemes are disrupted due to the snowfall.



Although snowfall arrived late this season, it has significantly impacted the Himachal region, causing disruptions to electricity and water supply schemes. State Tourism Department data indicates a notable increase in tourist footfall, with nearly 17,20,000 visitors, including 4,00,000 foreign tourists, in 2019, marking a nearly 5 per cent rise compared to 2018.



