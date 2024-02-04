Shimla Teachers Association Voices Concerns Over Delay in JBT Exam Results

Elementary Trained Teachers Association Raises Alarm Over JBT Exam Result Delays

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Expressing apprehension, the Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla has raised concerns regarding the prolonged delay in the announcement of results for the Junior Basic Training (JBT) exams. The association is urging swift action to fill the vacancies from the JBT batch, emphasizing the impact on over 4,000 vacant teaching positions and the consequent disruption to students' education.



According to a statement released by Reena Thakur, Executive President of the Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla, the JBT exams, conducted in November 2023, have left candidates in a state of anxiety due to the protracted delay in result declarations. Thakur emphasized, "Even after three months, the government and the education department have been unable to declare the result of the JBT exams. Therefore, the Elementary Trained Teachers Association has raised a demand for the prompt appointment of teachers to address the JBT batch vacancies."



Highlighting the current vacuum in more than 4,000 JBT teaching positions, Thakur stated that this shortage directly hampers students' education. The association noted that despite JBT interviews being conducted in November to fill 1,161 teaching posts, appointments are yet to be finalized.



Thakur expressed dismay over the extended period of result withholding, deeming it illogical and unfair. She stressed, "Candidates are eagerly awaiting the results of JBT exams, and delaying them for such an extended period is neither logical nor fair in any case."



Concerned candidates have echoed their impatience, urging the state government and education department to expedite the decision-making process regarding the JBT exam results. The JBT, short for Junior Basic Training, is a teacher training program in India aimed at providing pre-service training to individuals aspiring to become primary school teachers, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective teaching.