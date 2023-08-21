New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh will hold a meeting on August 22 to review the availability of coal for thermal power plants, especially in view of the ongoing monsoon season, even as coal ministry has said that 77 million tonnes of dry fuel is currently available, which is more than sufficient to meet the requirement of power sector, highly placed sources said. The meeting comes just days after Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had last week reviewed the availability of coal, where it was informed that there is adequate supply of dry fuel to meet the requirements of coal-based power plants. Meanwhile, in Tuesday's meeting, where coal ministry officials will also be present, Singh is likely to review the stock situation of dry fuel available with various subsidiaries. At the same time sources informed that while 40 days are left for the monsoon season to end (till September 30), there is adequate supply of coal in the country, as 30 million tonnes is there in thermal power plants, while 47 million tonnes is available in coal mines. So a total of 77 million tonnes of dry fuel is currently available to meet requirements of thermal power plants. In 40 days, even after maximum depletion of coal stocks, at least 1.5 million tonnes of dry fuel will remain, as it cannot go below that level, a coal ministry source told IANS. So considering the fact that 40 days are still left for the monsoon season to end, at least 6 million tonnes of coal will be available at any cost despite maximum depletion of stock, the source said, adding that whereas 77 million tonnes of coal is currently there, which is much more than the requirement of coal-based power plants. On August 17, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi had undertaken a review of availa ...