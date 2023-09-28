    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Tata Steel inks pact with IOCL to further reduce carbon footprint

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jamshedpur: On Thursday, Tata Steel announced it has reached a deal with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and its business associate to minimise carbon emissions at the company's Ferro Alloys facility.

    The steel giant said in a statement that the contract covers the supply of LPG, the installation of LPG facilities, as well as the operation and maintenance of the same at the company's Ferro Alloys Plants in the Gopalpur and Athagarh districts of Odisha.

    In light of the urgent need to protect the environment and cut carbon emissions around the world, Tata Steel has made the switch to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Furnace Oil and High-Speed Diesel.—inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Tata Steel Indian Oil Corporation Limited LPG Odisha Furnace Oil High-Speed Diesel environment
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in