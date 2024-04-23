India At World Energy Congress 2024: Power Secretary And Indian Ambassador To Netherlands Inaugurate India Pavilion

New Delhi (The Hawk): India is showcasing its innovative technologies and power generation practices, at the 26th World Energy Congress, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from 22nd April, 2024 to 25th April, 2024.

The India Pavilion at the Congress aims to be a hub for showcasing innovative technologies and power generation practices, reinforcing India's commitment to environmental conservation on the global stage. Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas are participating in the India Pavilion, giving a collective testimony to India’s leadership in global energy transition.

The Pavilion has been jointly inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Pankaj Agarwal and Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Mrs. Reenat Sandhu, on 22nd April, 2024.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Srikant Nagulapalli and CMDs and other senior officials of participating organizations such as NTPC, POWERGRID, PFC, REC, NHPC, SECI, IREDA, ONGC, and World Energy Council India were also present at the inauguration.

Visit of Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Netherlands

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlands, H.E. Rob Jetten, and Secretary General and CEO, World Energy Council, Dr. Angela Wilkinson visited the India Pavilion at the World Energy Congress on 22nd April, 2024, in the presence of Union Power Secretary and officials of participating organizations of the Pavilion. During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister and the WEC Secretary General expressed keen interest in the efforts of member organizations and appreciated India’s unique efforts and progress towards energy transition.

About 26th World Energy Congress

The 26th World Energy Congress is expected to be a critical turning point for leadership on clean and inclusive energy transitions worldwide. Themed ‘Redesigning Energy for People and Planet’, the four-day gathering marks the World Energy Council’s centenary in world energy. According to the Council, the Congress seeks to explore the role of connected energy societies in driving forward global energy transitions in a world context which is less predictable, more turbulent and faster-shifting.

About World Energy Council India

World Energy Council India is a country member of World Energy Council (WEC), a global body established in 1923, with the aim of promoting sustainable supply and use of energy. WEC India is one of the earliest country members of World Energy Council, having joined the Council in 1924. WEC India functions under the patronage of Ministry of Power, Government of India and with the support of the Ministries of Coal, New & Renewable Energy, Petroleum & Natural Gas and External Affairs.