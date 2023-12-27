Adani Energy Solutions arm to form joint venture with UAE-based Esyasoft Holdings

Adani Energy Solutions Partners with Esyasoft Holdings for Global Smart Metering Projects: A Strategic 49:51 Joint Venture to Implement Innovative Solutions in India and Beyond.

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions on Wednesday said its arm Adani Transmission Step-Four (ATSFL) will form a joint venture with UAE-based Esyasoft Holdings (EHL) to implement smart metering projects in India and abroad.

ATSFL and EHL would hold a 49 per cent and 51 per cent shareholding, respectively, in the proposed joint venture with equal participation in the board of directors of the company, according to a regulatory filing.



The filing said Adani Energy Solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiary ATFSL has entered into a definitive agreement on 26th December, 2023 for formation of a 49:51 JV with EHL to implement smart metering projects in India and globally.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/congress-mp-rahul-gandhi-visits-virender-arya-akhara-in-jhajjar-interacts-with-bajrang-punia-and-other-wrestlers

The agreement has been entered into to enable, inter alia, licensing by EHL to intellectual property rights (IPRs) of software products/solutions for smart meters and other industrial applications and further development of such products/solutions by a joint venture company of ATSFL and EHL, it stated.

—PTI