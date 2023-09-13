    Menu
    India

    With polls round the corner, union cabinet approves 75 L new LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, which will be given in the next three years.

    The total cost on these connections will come to Rs 1,650 crore.

    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that these new connections will be in continuation of existing deposit- free connections, which are provided under the Ujjwala scheme.

    The 75 lakh new connections will be given to those households which are dependent on wood for cooking food, which affects the health of women folk in rural households, he said.

    The expense for giving these deposit-free connections will be borne by the central government, which later will be reimbursed by oil marketing companies (OMCs), Thakur said.

    Under the new Ujjwala connections, the first stove and cylinder will be given free of cost, the expenses of which will be borne by OMCs, the minister said.

    Earlier, the cabinet last month had reduced Rs 200 per cylinder for domestic cooking gas connection holders, while for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, the connections had become Rs 400 cheaper.

    The latest decision as well as the earlier one by the union cabinet has come at a time when Assembly elections in five states are just 90 days away and the Lok Sabha polls are six months away.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :UjjwalaScheme #LPG Connections Union Cabinet Approval Anurag Thakur Deposit Free Connections Cooking With Wood OMCs DomesticGas
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in