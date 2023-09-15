    Menu
    States & UTs

    Youth booked for remarks against Dimple Yadav

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September15/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ballia: An FIR has been lodged against a youth in Ballia for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on social networking sites.

    DSP Shiv Narain Vaish said that the accused Ram Dhani Rajbhar posted comments on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

    The remarks were posted between September 3 and 7, he said, adding SP workers had demanded action against Rajbhar.

    The FIR has been registered at Maniyar police station under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, he said.

    The police are trying to arrest the accused, he said.

    Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, is MP from Mainpuri.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :FIR Ballia Social Media Objectionable Comments Samajwadi Party Dimple Yadav Legal Action Police Investigation
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in