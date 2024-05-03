    Menu
    Congress has already accepted defeat: Smriti Irani on Amethi nomination filing

    The Hawk
    May3/ 2024
    Union Minister Smriti Irani comments on the Gandhi family’s absence in Amethi’s electoral race, suggesting Congress has conceded defeat. K L Sharma files nomination amid political stir.

    Smriti Irani

    Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.

    "Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.

    She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.

    "Had they felt that there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy," the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

    —PTI

