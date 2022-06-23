Young Indians Dehradun Chapter Organise Masterclass On Investing In Start-Ups

Dehradun (The Hawk): Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organization playing a proactive role in India's development process. Yi engages its members through a Contributory Movement of Constructive Action, Collaborative Reasoning and Collective Voice. Yi conducts learning sessions with industry experts to impart experiential learning through interactions and discussions.

Yi Dehradun learning and innovation vertical organized a Masterclass on Investing in Start-ups on 22 June 2022 at Dehradun. The aim of the masterclass was to guide and train investors to locate and invest smartly in start-ups that meet their criteria.

Mr Harshit Gupta, Chair YI Dehradun & Partner, N. Kumar Gupta & Associates expressed that, start-up is not just about money investment but about investing heart, mind, and time to do something new which one cannot do alone. He opined that the youth want to invest in new concepts such as cryptocurrency and startups and thus we wanted to introduce the concept through industry's best experts.

Mr Vikas Aggarwal, Co-Founder of We Founder Circle apprised that investor should consider three factors- Founder, Passion and Problem solving while choosing a platform for investment. Based on his experience, he quoted that in 4 years’ time with investment in around 20 companies a return of 4 times is possible.

Mr Azam Khan, CEO TIDES (Incubation Cell) of IIT Roorkee shared that as a startup, one should choose a mentor carefully and demand values from them. He opined that the best investors are ones who read a lot and spend more time in understanding the business models.

Participants raised many queries, in Q&A session which were well addressed by the speakers. The session was well attended by over 50 Yi members and Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI ) members.