Woman strangled to death by robbers in Lucknow

Lucknow: In Lucknow, a 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her house after being strangled by alleged robbers.

“The deceased was identified as Nafeesa Fatima, who used to live with her husband as their children lived abroad. The incident happened late on Wednesday afternoon at FM apartment in Ghazipur area, when her husband was out and she was alone in the house,” Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North), said.

Three robbers broke into the house with an intention of stealing.

However, when the victim offered resistance, the accused strangled her, looted the house and escaped.

Wasim, the husband of the deceased, is a contractor and was out on work when the tragic incident occurred, according to relatives.

The family said that the woman had been ill for a long time and they had come to collect a blood sample of the woman, when they found her lying unconscious on the floor and the house ransacked.

The police were notified, and the woman was taken to Lohia Hospital immediately.

“As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Lohia Hospital where she was declared dead,” informed DCP.

“It seems that the robbers entered the house after ringing the doorbell as through CCTV it does not look like a forced entry. Our field unit team and electronic unit are working on the matter,” he added.—Inputs from Agencies