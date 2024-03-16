"Wishes Come True": Directly Defying "if wishes are to sustain as (Deputy Chief) minister defying all odds against the concerned entity then Dushyant Chautala is proving it outrightly wrong as he falls flat on the ground hapless, hopeless, issueless, valueless, relevance-less, significance-less, notice-less...abs non-entity being widely likened by numerous many as sheer cypher and not a wee bit more", say maximum number of the people of the Haryana state overtly bemused, amused, jocularly, laughingly. Lots of belittling jokes, caricatures, cartoons, lampooning on Dushyant Chautala are circulating now all throughout the state 24x7. All of those are flagrantly disparaging Dushyant Chautala streching up to his towering late great grand father Chaudhry Devi Lal "then literally, synonymous with entire Haryana and the vice versa which was equally true". After him, none of his kith-'n'-kin in his times or subsequently after him matched him in any way, recall numerous many, all of whom Haryana-specialists. They simultaneously admit in consensus that Dushyant surely resembled "reincarnation" and "incarnation" of Devi Lal when he became DyCM in the Manohar Lal Khattar government. It was then strongly rumoured that Dushyant would replace Manohar Lal as next Haryana CM...But that has not happened. Rather, Dushyant is out in the woods, analyse many, forlorn, alone, abs loansome with none touching him at all. His JJP is also tottering...point out many in know of Haryana-matters. Many's wishes thus come true to the truest, assuredly opine many.

—Soumitra Bose