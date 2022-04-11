Why We Celebrate Ram Navami?

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit





Ram Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God Lord Rama. Ramayana, as we all know, is one of the greatest Sanskrit epics of Hindu mythology. Lord Ram himself is believed to be the supreme Hindu god and has a very special place in the hearts of people across the world. No festival in India can be complete without food and Ram Navami is no different. Ram Navami, is looked upon as an important Hindu Festival, and a celebration to honor the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated all over India as the birthday of Lord Rama. It is one of the major festivals of India. It is believed that on this day Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya . On the day of Ram Navami, devotees of Shri Rama worship them and on this day people go to temples and worship Rama-Sita and Hanuman Ji. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour in Ayodhya. Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam because he presented the best example of a decent life in spite of suffering many problems during his lifetime. He did not renounce his ideals even in adverse circumstances and lived his life in dignity. Therefore, he has been given the position of the best man. According to legend, Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu as he was born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya in the Tretha Yug.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls in the Shukla Paksha (brighter half) of the Chaitra month. Most devotees observe a fast on this day. Not just Lord Ram, but Lord Lakshman, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita are worshipped, owing to their important connection with the Ramayana. Ram Navami is recorded in Rama recitals, especially in Ramayana, considered one of the two great Sanskrit epics of the Hindu religion. The story of Ram Navami is also called the Vratha Katha. The three queens to King Dashratha, Kaushalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi were unable to bear an heir to the kingdom of Ayodhya for a long period of time. The sacred ritual called Putra Kamesti Yagna was thus performed by the queens, as suggested by the great Sage Vashishth. The ceremony saw King Dashratha distribute payasam (a preparation of milk and rice) to his three wives. And, then on the ninth day of the Hindu month, Chitra, queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Ram, and the other queens gave birth to Lakshmana and Bharat. It is believed that all the evils in the life of a person who worships Ramnavami are eradicated. That is why Ram Navami has special significance in the Hindu religion, on this day people go to the temple and offer prayers and pray for Prosperous. On this day many people offer Ramcharitmanas in their homes. Taking bath in holy rivers on this day gives great benefits. Rama means ‘bliss’ signifying the happiness that Lord Ram bestows on all those who remember and worship him. Lord Sri Ram was said to be born on earth to instill the lost glory in humanity, annihilate the evil, and protect the innocent. Let us also learn more from history, about humanity, apply them in real life, try and follow Ram’s footsteps.

—The Hawk Features