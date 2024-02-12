    Menu
    States & UTs

    West Bengal Women's Commission team visits Sandeshkhali, speaks to protesting women

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    A West Bengal Women's Commission Investigates Alleged Sexual Harassment in Sandeshkhali by Absconding TMC Leader Shajahan Sheikh. Protests Erupt as Women Demand Justice and Immediate Arrest.

    BJP Yuva Morcha activist

    Kolkata: A West Bengal Women's Commission team visited “troubled spots” in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, and spoke to women in the area who have alleged sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

    Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay and another member interacted with several women in Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests in the last few days over the allegations.

    "I have personally spoken to them and taken note of the complaints. Now, we will be cross-checking their allegations. I have asked the police to submit a report on this," Gangopadhyay told PTI over phone.

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1756944630933782900?

    A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that Shajahan and his 'gang' captured swathes of land by force, besides “sexually harassing” them.


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/6-bjp-mlas-including-lop-suvendu-adhikari-suspended-over-%22unruly-and-disorderly-behaviour%22-for-remainder-of-wb-assembly-session 


    They demanded the immediate arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

    The National Commission for Women has also sent a letter to the West Bengal government, seeking a report over the allegations in Sandeshkhali within 48 hours.

    According to a senior official at the state secretariat, the NCW in its letter has stated that there were serious allegations against Shajahan and his supporters about “sexually abusing” women in Sandeshkhali.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Sandeshkhali TMC Leader Sexual Harassment Enforcement Directorate Women Commission West Bengal News NCW Report
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in