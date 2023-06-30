Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Weird Jingo...In Hisar, Haryana...Turning Hisar In To Jin-Go-Lo-Ba, Jingoes, Jingoistic Raz-matazz As 4 top shots of Haryana's top power politics have begun dabbling in Hisar Lok Sabha Parliamentary Seat. They are: Dushyant Chautala, Dy CM of Haryana + Grand Son of Om Prakash Chautala, Great Grand Son of Haryana-Maker Chaudhry Devi Lal, Premlata Singh W/o Haryana-symbolising Birinder or Birendra or Birender Singh S/o Sir Chhotu Ram, Ranbir Singh Mahendra S/o present day Haryana-maker Chaudhry Bansi Lal and Kanta Singh Chautala W/o Abhay Singh Chautala S/o Om Prakash Chautala. All of them are seriously nursing Hisar, considered in Haryana power politics as gate way to country's PMship "pucca, come what may". All of them thus with their respective supporters, kith-n-kin, confidantes, janitors etc are 100% seriously wooing the Hisarites turning the area in to a jingoistic circus turning Hisar, otherwise sleepy enough, in to weird jingo. Localites by and large are indifferent, oblivious to them as they are too busy with their agriculture, cattle...The above 4 how ever are persistent to bring about a volte face in them from their present indifference but so far, they are far from success, confide insiders.