Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Wait...2024...New PM...Yes indeed! New swearing in for PM thus, new PM, but who? Narendra Modi again, who else, say majority, but how is he new, he being the PM already twice in a row. If he is PM again, he will be so for the third time having been the PM in 2014, 2019. And now in 2024. But how is he new? New because he takes oath as PM again as per rules. Otherwise he's PM 3rd time in row. Thus goes phut Rahul Gandhi, as happened with L K Advani in 2014! So, no 'Wait 2024'.