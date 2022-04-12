Visit Of Dept-Related Parl Standing Committee On Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice To FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the second day of the two-day study tour of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice to Mussoorie and Dehradun, the Committee reached FRI, Dehradun on 12th April 2022 at 2.00 pm. The Committee consisted of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi (Chairman and Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha), Shri Vivek K. Tankha (Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha), Shri P. Wilson (Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha), Shri Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha), Shri Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary (Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha), Shri Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha), Shri Suresh Kumar Pujari (Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha), Shri Upendra Singh Rawat (Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha) and Shrimati Sandhya Ray (Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha), besides four officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The Committee held a meeting in Forest Research Institute (FRI) where heads of six organisations viz. Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Forest Survey of India and Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education presented the reports of their respective organizations. This was followed by detailed discussion. After the conclusion of the meeting, the Honourable Members visited museums of FRI. The Honourable Members took keen interest in the museums and appreciated the rich collection of specimens preserved in them.



