Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme Organized At Malsi, Rudrapur

Rudrapur (The Hawk): Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra program was organized in Gram Panchayat Malsi of Rudrapur development block for saturation of beneficiary schemes to reach the targeted beneficiaries in a timely manner. The program was welcomed by the welcome committee members Mrs. Nisha, Mrs. Sindhu, Mrs. Afroz Jahan, Mrs. Roshan Jahan and Mrs. Veer Kaur and the celebration committee member Mr. K.K. Melkani, Gram Panchayat Superintendent, Mr. Pankaj Tiwari, Rojgar Sevak, Mrs. Nisha, CRP NRLM, Mrs. Amarjeet Kaur and Dimple, ASHA worker were present in the program. Our resolve to develop India was administered to 235 beneficiaries by the village head. In the above organized program, stalls were set up by departments like Fisheries Department, Handloom Department, Sugarcane Development Department, Tube Well Department, Food Department, Ayushman Bharat, Horticulture Department, Child Development Department etc. 98 men and 127 women participated in the program organized as per Gram Panchayat Malsi. The departmental officers present during the program distributed public welfare schemes of all the departments like Atma Yojana, PMK to the beneficiaries. S.Y. Yojana, PM.Information related to schemes like Housing Scheme, etc. was provided and the schemes were widely publicized and inputs/materials were distributed on subsidy by the concerned departments to the beneficiaries on the spot. During the program, my story and experience in my words was shared by 05 farmers in Gram Panchayat Malsi. Ujjwala Yojana cards of interested beneficiaries were also made in the programme. District level nodal officer Mrs. Bhavna Joshi, Chief Horticulture Officer, Udham Singh Nagar and Mr. Manoj Yadav Village Head, Mrs. Kavita Bhatia, Horticulture Inspector, other public representatives and departmental officers etc. were present in the program