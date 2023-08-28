VHP members, Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev in Nuh

Nuh/New Delhi: Amid high security in five different districts -- Gurugram, Nuh, Rewali, Palwal, and Faridabad -- the members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev reached Haryana's Nuh district to conduct Jalabhishek during the 'Brajmandal Shobha Yatra' on Monday.



Locals of the Nuh district had gathered at the Nalhar temple after the VHP's call and started Hawan-Poojan inside of the temple from 9 a.m.



"Heavy police deployment has been made in every district which is close to Nuh with central paramilitary forces deployment is also there. No one will be allowed to breach law and order conditions," Superintendent of Police (SP) Nuh, Narendra Bijarnia told IANS.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dhirendra Khadgata said, "The district is peaceful and no tension has been reported from any part of Nuh."



A senior police official said, "Boundaries of Nuh are completely sealed and the police forces are monitoring every single vehicle reaching Nuh near Sohna Chowk, Ghamroj Toll Plaza, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP expressway), Ferozepur Jhirka, Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Tauru and several places. Internal securities of Nuh district along with different intelligence agencies are also keeping a strict vigil since the last two weeks. No one will be allowed to breach law and order conditions."



Nuh on Monday wore a complete deserted look with almost all the markets closed. Mediapersons were stopped near Edward Chowk (locally referred as Nuh Chowk).



The Haryana Police have made stringent security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during the religious procession despite the denial of permission by the authorities.



Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said they have made all necessary arrangements and adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation. As a preventive measure, Internet services have been suspended in Nuh from August 26 to August 29, the DC had said.



"We have continuously appealed to the Nuh residents to offer prayers at their village temples instead of converging at the Nalhar temple," the DC had said.



The Nalhar temple, where hundreds of devotees took refuge during the July 31 clashes, has now been turned into a fortress with paramilitary forces keeping a strict vigil and guarding it.



According to a top Haryana Police official, the permission for the yatra was denied due to the meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group which was scheduled to be held in Nuh during September 3-7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.



On July 31 a massive clash broke out between two communities after members of one of the communities had pelted stones during a Shobha Yatra and burnt several vehicles forcing police to take action. Six people lost their lives during the clash, including two policemen of Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram. The administration imposed curfew in the district.

—IANS