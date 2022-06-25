Uttarakhand: Two Trapped In Mandakini River Rescued By SDRF, Police

Rudraprayag: In a joint operation, personnel of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Uttarakhand Police rescued two youths trapped in the Mandakini River, officials said on Saturday.

The Sonprayag Police Station said that two youths were trapped in the Mandakini river between Sonprayag and Gaurikund and SDRF team was required.

"When the water level of the Mandakini river was low, the youths had crossed the river to get essential goods. On their return they got stuck on the other side of the river as the water level of the river suddenly rose to a great extent," said the officials.

Upon receiving information, a rescue team under the leadership of Inspector Karan Singh from SDRF Post Sonprayag was dispatched to the spot.

The SDRF team reached the spot and acted swiftly to rescue the youth by using a life buoy, life jacket and rope, the police added.

Earlier this week, five injured women of Uttarkashi were airlifted and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Five women who went to the forest in Naugaon of Uttarkashi district were buried under debris due to mudslide, when the information of this incident reached the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he without delay, sent his government helicopter to Uttarkashi," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office stated on Thursday.

The injured women have been airlifted from this helicopter and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.Of the five women, one woman who died succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, while the others are being treated at AIIMS.

The Chief Minister has wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. —ANI