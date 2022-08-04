Uttarakhand STF Detects Rs 225-Crore Forgery Through Fake Int'l Call Centre Based In Dehradun

Dehradun: The special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand has detected a forgery amounting to Rs 225 crore through a fake international call centre.

The name of a local media outlet has also come up. The STF said that the accused associated with the media house is absconding. It further said that the investigation has been started in the case.

STF SSP Ajay Singh said that the STF has sent information about this transaction to ten agencies including ED, Income Tax, IB and FBI of America.

The SSP said, on July 21, the STF had raided the call centre on New Road, Dehradun from where 14 people were arrested and more than 300 people were interrogated.

In the operation, Rs 1.26 crore had been recovered from the spot.

Later, it came to light that calls were made to America and Canada from this call centre.

From the call centre, a virus had been sent but was later fixed after extorting money.

About 250 laptops and 85 computers had also been seized during the operation. —ANI