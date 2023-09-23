Uttarakhand Police Raids Illegal Casino In Rishikesh, 31 Arrested

Rishikesh: A casino offering illegal gambling was raided in the Neeraj Forest Resort located at Ganga Bhogpur in Rishikesh. As many as 31 people have been arrested by the police, including four crew members of the gambling team.

Apart from this, the police also found five female dancers at the casino and recovered decks of cards, casino chips, cash and mobile phones.

Pauri Garhwal SSP Shweta Choubey said, "The police received information that an illegal gambling racket was being run at a casino in the Neeraj Forest Resort located in Ganga Bhogpur. Based on the information, the team formed under the leadership of Additional SP Jaya Baluni conducted a sudden raid on Neeraj Forest Resort. Heavy police force in plain clothes and PAC were deployed around the resort."

"Laxman Jhula police station and the SOG team jointly conducted the raid at midnight. As soon as the police raid was conducted, there was panic among the resort employees," she added.

The SSP further said that the gambling racket was being run in the basement of the wellness centre built at the rear of the resort.

The SSP further said, "27 people have been arrested there and four crew members were also arrested by the police. Apart from this, five women were found present on the spot. Who claimed to be a dancer in the casino."

"The action is still going on. The basement of the casino has been sealed and 10 vehicles have been seized at the spot," she added. —ANI