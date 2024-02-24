Uttarakhand Police Deny Allegations Of 'Misbehaviour' With Women In Haldwani

Dehradun: Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne refuted the news spread on social media regarding the alleged police "misbehaviour" with women in connection with the violence that broke out in the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani during an encroachment drive earlier in the month, according to an official statement.

"We completely refute the news spread on social media regarding the alleged police misbehaviour with women in Banbhulpura," the spokesperson said.

"No such incident has happened. Uttarakhand Police takes great pride in its motto of "Friendly Police"," he said.

The IG said, "While discharging duties, we treat all law-abiding citizens, especially women and children, with courtesy, affection and respect.".

The IG said that the Uttarakhand Police has zero tolerance for any kind of misbehaviour with women. "If there is any credible evidence, they can present it before Commissioner Kumaon or senior police officers during the ongoing magisterial investigation.".

"We will take legal and prompt action on it. We pledge to work to protect the respect and interests of citizens as per the law," the spokesperson added.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat had initiated a magisterial inquiry into the violence.

In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen were injured. According to the police, the mob set fire to the Banbhulpura police station. A curfew had to be imposed in the entire town for two days. —ANI