Uttarakhand Government Takes Action Against 17 Employees For Negligence In Controlling Forest Fires

Dehradun: Amid concern over the forest fires in Uttarakhand, the state's Forest Department has taken strict action against 17 employees for negligence in controlling the blaze.

Two of them have been issued show cause notices, four have been attached and 11 employees have been suspended.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has held regular meetings concerning forest fires and expressed the government's determination to deal with the problem.

"Forest fire is being controlled and a lot of difference can be seen in the last two-three days. Since the Char Dham Yatra is going to begin soon, we are trying to bring the fire under control. Today, in the meeting we had discussions on the Char Dham Yatra. I would like to request the pilgrims of the Yatra to follow the guidelines and that we ensure the Char Dham Yatra is clean and green," Dhami told ANI.

The state fire service is continuously carrying out firefighting operations to douse the forest fire in Pauri Garhwal.

Wherever fire vehicles have access, fire is being extinguished with water spray, and at places, efforts are being made in collaboration with the focals. Four people were arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Gangolihat range forest in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh and Ankit.

The Indian Air Force is also helping the state administration in dousing forest fires. "In response to the raging forest fires at Pauri Garhwal sector in Uttrakhand, IAF provided much-needed relief by undertaking Bambi Bucket ops by its Mi17 V5 helicopters. Over 4500 litres of water was used to douse the fires in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government. The swift action by #IAF enabled the firefighting crew on the ground to penetrate and douse fires in a more efficient manner," the IAF said in a post on Tuesday morning. —ANI